China's express logistics sector less upbeat in July
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's express logistics sector was less upbeat in July partly because the country's industrial activities slowed amid high temperatures and sporadic resurgences of COVID-19 cases, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
The index tracking express logistics stood at 100.5 percent in July, down 1.4 percentage points from a month earlier, according to the federation.
July is the traditional off-season for production. Heatwaves and rainy weather and resurgences of COVID-19 cases dampened industrial activities, which led to the slowing express logistics sector, the federation said.
However, these factors are generally controllable, and with pro-growth policies taking effect, the express logistics index is expected to rebound in the second half, it said.
