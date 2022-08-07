China's express logistics sector less upbeat in July

Xinhua) 11:30, August 07, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's express logistics sector was less upbeat in July partly because the country's industrial activities slowed amid high temperatures and sporadic resurgences of COVID-19 cases, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The index tracking express logistics stood at 100.5 percent in July, down 1.4 percentage points from a month earlier, according to the federation.

July is the traditional off-season for production. Heatwaves and rainy weather and resurgences of COVID-19 cases dampened industrial activities, which led to the slowing express logistics sector, the federation said.

However, these factors are generally controllable, and with pro-growth policies taking effect, the express logistics index is expected to rebound in the second half, it said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)