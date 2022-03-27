China's logistics sector reports steady growth in first 2 months

March 27, 2022

A staff member sorts packages at a logistics center in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first two months of the year, an industry report showed.

Social logistics rose 7.2 percent year on year in the first two months to 51.8 trillion yuan (about 8.13 trillion U.S. dollars), outperforming the pre-pandemic level in 2019, said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Logistics for industrial products went up 7.5 percent, while that of high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing climbed 14.4 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.

The total revenue of the logistics industry rose 9.7 percent year on year to 1.6 trillion yuan during the period.

