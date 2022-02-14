China's logistics sector reports steady growth in 2021

Xinhua) 09:15, February 14, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector reported steady growth last year, an industry report showed.

Social logistics rose 9.2 percent, year on year, in 2021 to 335.2 trillion yuan (about 52.6 trillion U.S. dollars), said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The total cost of social logistics was 16.7 trillion yuan, up 12.5 percent year on year.

The ratio of social logistics cost to GDP was 14.6 percent in 2021, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous year.

The total revenue of the logistics industry rose 15.1 percent year on year to 11.9 trillion yuan last year.

