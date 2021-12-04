China's logistics activity picks up in November
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics activity posted a faster expansion in November, data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) showed.
The logistics performance index, which tracks business volumes, new orders, employment, inventory turnovers and equipment utility rates in the sector, came in at 53.6 percent last month, up 0.1 percentage points from October.
A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
The rise indicated a speedy recovery of production logistics following the country's measures to ensure adequate power supply and stabilize raw material prices, the CFLP noted.
The sub-index for new orders came in at 56.1 percent, and the sub-index for business activity expectations stood at 57.8 percent. This signified that the logistics sector will maintain a positive trend, according to the federation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Local governments straighten out “last mile” of rural logistics, help unleash consumption potential
- China's logistics industry embraces greener, smarter era
- China's logistics demand maintains rapid growth in first three quarters
- China endeavors to enhance int'l air logistics sector
- China eyes creating safe, efficient int'l air logistics chain
- China to make logistics system smarter, greener
- China's logistics sector outperforms pre-pandemic level
- China's logistics sector booming as foreign trade expands
- China to improve rural delivery logistics to unleash consumption potential of rural areas
- China's weekly road logistics price index edges down
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.