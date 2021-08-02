China's logistics sector outperforms pre-pandemic level

Xinhua) 10:26, August 02, 2021

A logistic man works at Changsha north railway station in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on May 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector has maintained its recovery momentum and shown better performance in the first half of 2021, compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019, an industry report showed.

The value of the country's social logistics reached 150.9 trillion yuan (about 23.24 trillion U.S. dollars) in the period, up 15.7 percent year on year, according to a report from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The average growth rate of the Jan.-June period in 2020 and 2021 came in at 7.3 percent, the report noted.

The combined revenue of the logistics sector reached 5.7 trillion yuan in the first six months, a rise of 22.8 percent from a year ago, according to the report.

It is estimated that the total value of social logistics would increase by 9 percent to 10 percent throughout the year, said the report.

