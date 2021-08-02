Over 1.65 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 10:00, August 02, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student at a high school in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2021. The city started COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17 on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.65 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

