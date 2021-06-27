China's weekly road logistics price index edges down

June 27, 2021

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged down last week, industrial data showed.

The index stood at 1,000.37 points in the week ending on June 18, down 0.08 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The demand for road logistics fell slightly, while the supply of transport capacity remained stable, according to the federation.

The federation predicted that the price index may fall slightly as the road logistics market enters off-season.

