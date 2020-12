China's road logistics price index rose in November from the same period last year, industrial data showed.

The index came in at 98.5 points, slightly down from the previous month, but up 0.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

China's road logistics price index is based on the average price in the last week of December 2012, with the monthly index starting point at 100.