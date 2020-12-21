China's courier sector handles over 80 bln parcels this year

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector this year handled more than 80 billion parcels until Monday, setting a record, the State Post Bureau said.

Over the last four month, parcels handled by the sector have seen an average monthly growth of about 10 billion, reflecting steady economic recovery and strong spending power, according to the bureau.

The sector has been witnessing rapid business volume growth since February as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19. Currently, about 300 million parcels are handled daily by the sector, the bureau said.

From January to November, courier companies handled 74.1 billion packages, an increase of 30.5 percent year on year, with revenues jumping 17 percent year on year to 786.92 billion yuan (about 120 billion U.S. dollars).