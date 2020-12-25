China's logistics potential behind 70 billion pieces of express delivery

This year, China handled over 70 billion parcels as of Nov. 16, up from the 50 billion parcels handled by Sept. 10. At a time when the world economy is in a deep recession, the performance of China's express industry is particularly outstanding. This reflects China's leading role in the global recovery and the pick-up of its domestic consumption, as well as the vitality of China's economy.

A view of an intelligent warehouse of a logistics industry park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

The reason why the express industry can burgeon is due to the rapid resumption of work and production and the accelerated development of online and offline integration of the consumer market.

From this point of view, goods delivery serves as the industry's momentum, and goods receiving represents the vitality of consumption. Between the two ends lies the hectic trucks, cargo aircrafts, as well as couriers shuttling through the streets and not afraid of the long journey and severe weather, showcasing the stability of economic development and the resilience of domestic market demand.

It can be said that the express industry has created a courier landscape unique to China.

Commercial business and logistics can join hands to achieve a win-win scenario. On the one hand, thanks to China's ubiquitous logistics network, many overseas brands can reach out to 1.4 billion consumers in the shortest period of time. On the other hand, the global intelligent logistics network of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the logistics affiliate of Alibaba Group, seeks to be more time-efficient and can ensure that goods stemming from many overseas warehouses will be delivered within half a day or one day on Singles' Day, the world's biggest online shopping event.

As a bridge between production and consumption, the interfacing of domestic and international logistics has injected stability into the global economy, which not only proves that "made in China" has become a vital part of the global industrial chain and supply chain, but also demonstrates that the Chinese market is a world market and shared market.

Over the years, China's express industry has been regarded as a legendary success story in the world, not only because of the fact that such scale is rarely seen in the world, but also because of its super high capacity for efficiency handling more than 200 million parcels a day.

Behind this is the digital and intelligent transformation of China's logistics industry. The endless emergence of innovative technology is further helping the logistics industry to cope with the challenges faced during peak shipping periods.

For the logistics industry, this year is not only a special year, but also a critical year. China's logistics industry has not only played an important role in epidemic prevention and control, but it has also done its part to help stabilize the industrial chain supply chain. Moreover, it has turned the crisis into an opportunity and ushered in a new round of development opportunities.

Facing a new stage of development, China still needs to make more effort to establish and improve its modern circulation system and to fully develop its modern logistics enterprises with a degree of international competitiveness. It is expected that China will emerge as a "logistics power" from a "big logistics country" in the future.