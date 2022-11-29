China's logistics sector reports growth in first 10 months

Xinhua) 14:56, November 29, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first 10 months of 2022, according to an industry report on Tuesday.

Social logistics rose 3.6 percent year on year to 275.4 trillion yuan (about 38.26 trillion U.S. dollars) in the January-October period, said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

During the period, the logistics for industrial products climbed 4 percent year on year, as industrial production continued to expand, according to the report.

Logistics for high-tech manufacturing grew 10.6 percent year on year in October, up 1.3 percentage points from September.

As a raft of policies to facilitate flows of logistics and support enterprises gradually took effect, business operations in the logistics sector have shown overall stability, the report said.

