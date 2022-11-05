China's logistics sector sees stable growth in first 9 months

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first nine months of 2022, according to an industry report.

Social logistics rose 3.5 percent year on year to about 247 trillion yuan (about 34.04 trillion U.S. dollars) in the January-September period, said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Logistics for industrial products went up 3.9 percent to 218.5 trillion yuan year on year in the first nine months.

The total revenue of the logistics industry rose 5.9 percent year on year to 9.3 trillion yuan during this period.

