Demand for logistics workers increases in China

Xinhua) 08:50, January 19, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Occupations related to logistics saw more acute worker shortages in China in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to an official list released on Wednesday.

Buyers and mail sorters were added to the list of the 100 most in-demand jobs for the fourth quarter, and the demand for express package processors, loaders and couriers is on the rise, according to the quarterly rankings compiled by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

Compared with the third quarter, the manufacturing industry continued to see workforce shortages, while various types of automotive jobs became more sought-after, the rankings showed.

The quarterly list is based on data collected from 102 public employment service agencies across the country.

China's job market remained generally stable in 2022, with a total of 12.06 million new urban jobs created throughout the year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The country's surveyed urban unemployment rate came in at 5.5 percent in December, easing 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, data from the bureau showed.

