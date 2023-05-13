Home>>
China's logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years
(Xinhua) 13:28, May 13, 2023
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics market had ranked first in the world in terms of scale for seven consecutive years as of 2022, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
Last year, China's total social logistics rose 3.4 percent year on year to 347.6 trillion yuan (about 50 trillion U.S. dollars), data from the federation showed.
Total revenue of the logistics industry in 2022 came in at 12.7 trillion yuan, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's logistics activities slow in April, expectations unabated
- China's road logistics price index up in April
- China's logistics sector posts stable growth in Q1
- SW China highway logistics base revs up int'l trade
- New China-Belgium cargo route promotes air logistics
- China's e-commerce logistics sector logs steady growth in March
- China remains world's largest logistics market for 7 straight years: federation
- China's logistics activities recover in February
- China's logistics sector posts stable growth in 2022
- China to facilitate smooth flow of logistics further: transport minister
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.