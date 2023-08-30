China's logistics sector sustains recovery in first seven months

Xinhua) 16:28, August 30, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics industry sustained the recovery momentum in the first seven months of the year despite the effect of high temperatures and floods in some regions, an industry report said on Wednesday.

During the period, social logistics rose 4.7 percent year on year to 189.9 trillion yuan (about 26.44 trillion U.S. dollars) in value, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Logistics for industrial products went up 3.8 percent year on year during the period, said the federation.

Total revenue of the logistics industry rose 4.6 percent year on year to 7.5 trillion yuan during the period, according to the report.

Despite the challenges ahead, the federation believes that the operation of the sector will improve steadily in the rest of the year with the implementation of supportive policies.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)