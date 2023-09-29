China's cold-chain logistics sector sees steady growth in first 8 months

Xinhua) 15:55, September 29, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's cold-chain logistics sector has maintained steady expansion in the first eight months of the year backed by strong policy support.

During the January-August period, the total amount of cold-chain logistics reached 3.7 trillion yuan (about 515.33 billion U.S. dollars), up 3.95 percent year on year, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

Cui Zhongfu, vice head of the CFLP, said the country's cold-chain logistics is well operating, and the supportive policies have been constantly taking effect.

From January to August this year, more than 28 national-level policies related to cold-chain logistics have been rolled out involving departments such as the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Transport.

