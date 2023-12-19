China's road logistics price index up

Xinhua) 10:46, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged up in the week from Dec. 11 to 15, industry data showed.

The index came in at 1,040.17 points during the period, up 0.06 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for the full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, edged up 0.09 percent weekly to 1,042.01 points.

The road logistics index remained stable last week as demand in the sector was generally stable, and supply was comparatively sufficient, according to the survey.

It predicted that the index would likely increase slightly amid fluctuations at the end of this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)