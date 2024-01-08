China's logistics sector sees rapid expansion in December

Xinhua) 08:13, January 08, 2024

A machinery loads cargo at China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) logistics cooperation base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector registered fast expansion in December, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 53.5 percent last month, up 0.2 percentage points from November, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

CFLP chief economist He Hui said the sector reported improving vitality in December as the new demand maintained an upward trend and businesses held stable expectations for future growth.

In the breakdown, the sub-indexes measuring total business volume and new logistics orders came in at 53.5 percent and 52.8 percent, respectively, and that of business expectations reached 54.8 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)