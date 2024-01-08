China's road logistics price index rises

Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index went up 0.9 percent year on year in December, industry data showed.

The index came in at 104 last month, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

Specifically, the figure for full-truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, climbed 1.45 percent from the same period of the previous year to 104.2.

Demand in the logistics market was stable in December, and the market supply was abundant at the end of 2023, according to the survey.

