China's road logistics price index dips

Xinhua) 09:58, January 10, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged down 0.04 percent from the previous week during the week from Jan. 1 to 5, industry data showed.

The index came in at 1,039.59 points in the period, according to a survey conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, together with the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for the full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, dipped 0.05 percent week on week to 1,041.27 points.

The survey attributed the slight drop in the price index to the decelerated growth of demand in the sector amid generally stable supply conditions.

It predicted that the index would see mild decreases amid fluctuations in the next stage.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)