Home>>
Winter scenery Daqinghe River in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 14:17, January 08, 2024
Snow-covered mountain range is reflected in Daqinghe River, presenting a tranquil winter scenery in Qinghe County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Fengxia)
Snow-covered mountain range is reflected in Daqinghe River, presenting a tranquil winter scenery in Qinghe County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Fengxia)
Pine tree branches are covered with snow in Qinghe County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Fengxia)
Frozen lake is covered with snow in Qinghe County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Fengxia)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's winter beauty impresses Maltese people
- 2024 could be hotter after record-breaking cold wave in winter 2023
- People stick to posts despite harsh winter weather in China's northernmost city
- Winter scenery of Summer Palace in Beijing
- Winter romance: Creative young Chinese man makes rose with snow
- Temperatures plunge to historic lows as severe cold fronts impact most of China
- Winter scenery across China
- Breathtaking winter scene at a reservoir in NW China
- Cold wave sweeps through northern China; many places welcome this winter’s first snow
- Winter scenery of China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.