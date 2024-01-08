We Are China

Winter scenery Daqinghe River in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 14:17, January 08, 2024

Snow-covered mountain range is reflected in Daqinghe River, presenting a tranquil winter scenery in Qinghe County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Fengxia)

Pine tree branches are covered with snow in Qinghe County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Fengxia)

Frozen lake is covered with snow in Qinghe County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Fengxia)

