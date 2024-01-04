China's winter beauty impresses Maltese people

Xinhua) 09:02, January 04, 2024

This aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

VALLETTA, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Images of the enchanting ice and snow landscapes of China, disseminated by the China Cultural Center in Malta, have sparked enthusiasm and admiration among Maltese people.

"I had never seen the captivating allure of winter in China," Maltese writer Fiona Vella said after exploring China's winter tourism sector through the center's presentations, which include videos, photos and articles.

"The chilly air, adorned with delicate snowflakes, transformed iconic scenes into ethereal landscapes, casting a spell on ancient sites and modern cityscapes alike," she told Xinhua.

Vella has visited China several times and has been deeply impressed by the country's beautiful natural scenery, long history and rich culture. Learning about ancient practices still taking place, such as the winter fishing in Chagan Lake in Songyuan City in northeast China's Jilin Province, left a lasting impression, she said.

People visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

"Now I yearn to explore the diverse Chinese regions, from captivating winter festivals to tranquil escapes, unravelling China's rich cultural tapestry in this unique and enchanting season," Vella said.

Following the success of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, China's ice and snow travel sector is experiencing significant growth. More Chinese people are showing an interest in winter sports, and foreign tourists choosing China for their winter trips.

As winter resorts in China are now opening to the public, international tourists are also being invited to explore China's enchanting winter landscapes. Visitors are flocking to Harbin Ice-Snow World, a well-known theme park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Meanwhile, Jilin Province and the Changbai Mountain, also in northeast China, possess excellent ski resorts.

"I was really impressed by seeing the natural landscapes of China in winter," said Maltese resident Lorvic Xuereb.

The opening ceremony of a winter fishing-themed festival is held on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

He has visited various mountainous regions in central Europe, but has never been to such areas in China. "They look amazing and I would really love to experience these places now. I have fast checked the prices of some Chinese resorts in winter, and they look quite appealing too. The skiing facilities look very well-equipped and safety is given importance."

Stephen Cachia, lecturer in Chinese history at the University of Malta, has visited China several times. "China in winter is a wonderland of festivals, lanterns, ice sculptures and good hearty food," he said, adding: "In the freezing north of China, the Harbin ice festival attracts thousands of tourists who travel there to witness the spectacular ice sculptures and landscapes."

He is expecting to join celebrations of the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. The China Cultural Center in Malta holds a series of events to celebrate the Spring Festival every year.

A skier enjoys skiing at V-PARK in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province on Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Maltese sinologist Salvatore Giuffre has also paid several visits to China. "China is a vast country with varying climatic conditions from north to south and east to west," he said.

Giuffre encouraged a deeper exploration of what makes China a remarkable destination all year round.

