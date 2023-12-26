People stick to posts despite harsh winter weather in China's northernmost city

Xinhua) 13:18, December 26, 2023

Director Lyu Jiansheng (L) and his colleague Wang Shaoting, staff members of a local power supply station, conduct power line patrol in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2023. In Mohe, the northernmost city of China, workers from all walks of life are faced with extremely cold climate in winter. People of different professions stick to their posts here despite harsh winter weather to protect the environment and safeguard life of local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Jin Di)

Railway workers measure rail tracks in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 20, 2023. In Mohe, the northernmost city of China, workers from all walks of life are faced with extremely cold climate in winter. People of different professions stick to their posts here despite harsh winter weather to protect the environment and safeguard life of local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

Director Lyu Jiansheng (L) and his colleague Wang Shaoting, staff members of a local power supply station, eat food during their power line patrol in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2023. In Mohe, the northernmost city of China, workers from all walks of life are faced with extremely cold climate in winter. People of different professions stick to their posts here despite harsh winter weather to protect the environment and safeguard life of local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows a work place of Mohe forestry station in Beiji Town of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Mohe, the northernmost city of China, workers from all walks of life are faced with extremely cold climate in winter. People of different professions stick to their posts here despite harsh winter weather to protect the environment and safeguard life of local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 23, 2023 shows power line maintenance workers conducting power line patrol in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Mohe, the northernmost city of China, workers from all walks of life are faced with extremely cold climate in winter. People of different professions stick to their posts here despite harsh winter weather to protect the environment and safeguard life of local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

Director Lyu Jiansheng (R) and his colleague Wang Shaoting, staff members of a local power supply station, inspect power supply devices in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2023. In Mohe, the northernmost city of China, workers from all walks of life are faced with extremely cold climate in winter. People of different professions stick to their posts here despite harsh winter weather to protect the environment and safeguard life of local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

Lyu Jiansheng, director of a local power supply station, drinks icy water during his power line patrol in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2023. In Mohe, the northernmost city of China, workers from all walks of life are faced with extremely cold climate in winter. People of different professions stick to their posts here despite harsh winter weather to protect the environment and safeguard life of local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

Staff members warm themselves during a break at a work place of Mohe forestry station in Beiji Town of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 24, 2023. In Mohe, the northernmost city of China, workers from all walks of life are faced with extremely cold climate in winter. People of different professions stick to their posts here despite harsh winter weather to protect the environment and safeguard life of local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

A train dispatcher stands on a train ladder in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 25, 2023. In Mohe, the northernmost city of China, workers from all walks of life are faced with extremely cold climate in winter. People of different professions stick to their posts here despite harsh winter weather to protect the environment and safeguard life of local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows a view of Mohe Railway Station in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Mohe, the northernmost city of China, workers from all walks of life are faced with extremely cold climate in winter. People of different professions stick to their posts here despite harsh winter weather to protect the environment and safeguard life of local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

