Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Winter romance: Creative young Chinese man makes rose with snow

(People's Daily App) 16:02, December 19, 2023

Snow can really bring out the creativity in people. A video in which a young Chinese man makes a rose out of snow has gone viral on Chinese social media. See how the flower was made by hand.

