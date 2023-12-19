Home>>
Winter romance: Creative young Chinese man makes rose with snow
(People's Daily App) 16:02, December 19, 2023
Snow can really bring out the creativity in people. A video in which a young Chinese man makes a rose out of snow has gone viral on Chinese social media. See how the flower was made by hand.
