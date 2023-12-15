Winter scenery across China
This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows the winter scenery at Kongtong Mountain in Pingliang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wu Xihui/Xinhua)
Tourists visit Pingyao ancient city amid falling snow in north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo by Liang Shengren/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows a view of a metasequoia forest at a city park in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows a view of the Xilu Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows the winter scenery at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows the winter scenery at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows a view of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.