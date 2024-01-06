6th China Int'l Ballet Season concludes in Beijing
Artists perform at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2024. The sixth China International Ballet Season concluded on Friday, which gave 10 major shows and 23 performances by artists from the National Ballet of China, the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg of Russia, the Stuttgart Ballet of Germany. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Artists from the National Ballet of China perform at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2024. The sixth China International Ballet Season concluded on Friday, which gave 10 major shows and 23 performances by artists from the National Ballet of China, the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg of Russia, the Stuttgart Ballet of Germany. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
German artists perform at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2024. The sixth China International Ballet Season concluded on Friday, which gave 10 major shows and 23 performances by artists from the National Ballet of China, the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg of Russia, the Stuttgart Ballet of Germany. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Russian artists perform at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2024. The sixth China International Ballet Season concluded on Friday, which gave 10 major shows and 23 performances by artists from the National Ballet of China, the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg of Russia, the Stuttgart Ballet of Germany. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing awarded "National Forest City" title
- Beijing rewarded with "National Forest City" title
- Beijing embraces good air quality in 2023
- Beijing scenic areas record over 4.8 mln visits during New Year holiday
- Beijing scenic areas record over 4.8 mln visits during New Year holiday
- Tourists have fun on frozen lake at Summer Palace in Beijing
- Regulating low-speed EVs for road safety
- National flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing
- Winter scenery along Beijing Central Axis
- Beijing reaps benefits from China's mega water diversion project
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.