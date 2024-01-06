6th China Int'l Ballet Season concludes in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:03, January 06, 2024

Artists perform at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2024. The sixth China International Ballet Season concluded on Friday, which gave 10 major shows and 23 performances by artists from the National Ballet of China, the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg of Russia, the Stuttgart Ballet of Germany. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Artists from the National Ballet of China perform at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2024. The sixth China International Ballet Season concluded on Friday, which gave 10 major shows and 23 performances by artists from the National Ballet of China, the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg of Russia, the Stuttgart Ballet of Germany. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

German artists perform at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2024. The sixth China International Ballet Season concluded on Friday, which gave 10 major shows and 23 performances by artists from the National Ballet of China, the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg of Russia, the Stuttgart Ballet of Germany. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Russian artists perform at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2024. The sixth China International Ballet Season concluded on Friday, which gave 10 major shows and 23 performances by artists from the National Ballet of China, the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg of Russia, the Stuttgart Ballet of Germany. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Kou Jie)