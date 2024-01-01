National flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing
A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People hail after a grand national flag-raising ceremony at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People hail after a grand national flag-raising ceremony at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing pilots electric school bus service, minimizing carbon footprint
- Beijing subway carriages' separation caused by rear-end collision due to snowy weather: transportation authority
- Winter scenery of Summer Palace in Beijing
- Beijing reaps benefits from China's mega water diversion project
- Winter scenery along Beijing Central Axis
- Brakes, rear-end collision caused Beijing subway crash
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.