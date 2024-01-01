We Are China

National flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:29, January 01, 2024

A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People hail after a grand national flag-raising ceremony at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

