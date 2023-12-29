Winter scenery along Beijing Central Axis

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Drum Tower in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

First created in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), the Beijing Central Axis, or Zhongzhouxian, stretches 7.8 kilometers between the Yongding Gate in the south of the city and the Drum Tower and Bell Tower in the north. Most of the major old-city buildings of Beijing sit along this axis.

Gates, palaces, temples, squares and gardens of the old city are all linked up to the axis. As they witnessed the folk activities along the line from old days to new ones, they themselves are a joy to behold at all times.

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows a corner of the Palace Museum covered by snow in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the Zhengyang Gate (L) and its arrow tower in snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows a gate of the Imperial Ancestral Temple in snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Visitors enjoy snow scenery at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

This cellphone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvest of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Mu Wenchun)

A visitor takes photos of snow scenery in front of the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Visitors enjoy snow scenery at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Visitors pose for photos in traditional Chinese costumes at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Visitors take photos in front of a turret of the Palace Museum in snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the Tian'anmen Square in snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors take photos in front of a turret of the Palace Museum in snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows a turret of the Palace Museum in snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows the Altar of Land and Grain in snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A mother and her child play with the snow at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Wenchun)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Wanning Bridge in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

People take photos outside the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvest of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Wenchun)

Visitors take photos at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Wenchun)

People visit the Qianmen Street in front of the Zhengyang Gate arrow tower in snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People walk in front of the Zhengyang Gate arrow tower after snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows the Zhengyang Gate in snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows people visiting the Wanchun pavilion on the mountain top of the Jingshan park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors take photos in front of a turret of the Palace Museum in snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Palace Museum seen from the Jingshan Mountain in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the Yongding Gate after snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows the Tian'anmen Rostrum in snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Drum Tower seen from the Jingshan Mountain in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor poses for photos at the Yongding Gate in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

