Beijing pilots electric school bus service, minimizing carbon footprint

Xinhua) 16:55, December 14, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Greeting the morning light, 10-year-old Chen Jiaqi from Haidian District in Beijing walked on her own to a bus station close to her home. Upon the arrival of a green electric school bus, a volunteer took off to take attendance while Chen hopped on and swiped to pay.

"My parent used to drive me to school, but it was frustrating to be stuck in the congestion leading to the school and particularly around the school gate," said the pupil, adding that the school bus connects her home and campus seamlessly as it runs on the bus lane.

Catering for students receiving compulsory education, Beijing started to pilot the school bus service in four districts this September. The number of schools under the program has risen to over 20 from 13 initially, with the average daily passenger volume increasing from 811 to more than 4,000.

The first batch of 100 school buses have all been put into operation, featuring sustainability, according to Zhao Zhen with the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

"Every journey with these buses is a step towards a greener planet," Zhao said, adding that by going electric, the city is furthering its commitment to reducing emissions and minimizing carbon footprint.

This move also came as a solution for the sustainable development of the megacity, which is grappling with heavy traffic. According to its transport department, the pilot schools have seen a decrease of 12 percent in the number of private cars for picking up and dropping off students.

Dou Guimei, principal of Tsinghua University Primary School, noted that the school buses have also become "mobile classrooms" where kids could enjoy audio programs ranging from classic stories to general knowledge and traditional culture, among others. "We chose audio as the main form, which is a benefit for the student's eyesight," said Dou.

As a program launched and operated by the municipal government, its one-way ticket stands at only five yuan (about 70.3 U.S. cents). The buses are also equipped with AI cameras, fire compartments, soft seats, and many other facilities to guarantee a high standard of safety and comfort.

According to the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, the pilot program is expected to expand to another four districts in the next spring semester, aiming to go citywide by next September.

"It's quite convenient now, so I no longer have to rush to work after sending my child to school every morning. I believe the traffic conditions will be enhanced when the service is applied citywide," commented a Beijing resident surnamed Zhang.

