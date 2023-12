We Are China

Snowfall hits Beijing

Xinhua) 18:53, December 13, 2023

A deliveryman rides in the snow on Yangfangdian Road in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A staff member examines a train in the snow at a car depot of China Railway Beijing Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists are pictured on Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A deliveryman rides in the snow on Yangfangdian West Road in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A man delivers newspapers in the snow on Yangfangdian Road in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows a stone lion sculpture near the Zhengyang Gate in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Pedestrians are pictured on Yangfangdian Road in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

People walk on Guang'anmen South Street in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Motor vehicles pass by the Zhengyang Gate in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

