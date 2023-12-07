Beijing section of Bejing-Xiong'an Expressway to be completed this year

Ecns.cn) 15:09, December 07, 2023

A construction worker works on the Jingxiong bridge, a segment of the Beijing-Xiong'an Expressway in Beijing, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The remaining section of the Beijing-Xiong'an Expressway, from the southern part of the Fifth Ring Road to the Sixth Ring Road in Beijing, is under construction and is expected to open within this year. Once completed, it will cut travel time from Beijing to Hebei to around 1 hour.

A toll station on the segment of the Beijing-Xiong'an Expressway in Beijing, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Construction workers install speed radars and surveillance cameras on the section of the Beijing-Xiong'an Expressway in Beijing, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Traffic signs are installed at an intersection on the Beijing section of the Beijing-Xiong'an Expressway in Beijing, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

