Snow in Beijing affects road traffic

Xinhua) 10:52, December 11, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Road traffic in Beijing was disrupted Monday morning following snowfall from Sunday evening, with more expected on Monday.

From 7 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, snowfall in the city reached 5.8 mm on average. The largest precipitation was seen in Fangshan District, reaching 10.2 mm, according to data provided by the Beijing Meteorological Service.

Around 7:30 a.m., pedestrians in Xicheng District, many escorting their children to school, were treading on icy and muddy roads. Several electric bike riders were seen falling on the ground near Xuanwumen in the district.

The city's weather station issued a yellow alert for icy roads at 4:50 p.m. Sunday, forecasting that large areas in the city are prone to having icy roads between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe alert, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

According to the weather forecast, light snow will continue on Monday.

