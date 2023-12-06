China issues warning for low temperatures, rain, snow disasters

Xinhua) 10:08, December 06, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a warning about potential risks of low temperatures, rain and snow disasters in the eastern and central regions of the country in December.

Three cold waves are expected to hit China this month, according to a joint analysis by government agencies including the Ministry of Emergency Management and China Meteorological Administration.

The agencies also forecast high risks of forest fires in the southern and southwestern parts of China, noting that the country may experience more destructive waves than usual this month.

