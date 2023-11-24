4 killed due to extreme weather in Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 14:06, November 24, 2023

COLOMBO, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Four people have been killed by Thursday morning due to bad weather in Sri Lanka, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) said.

The deaths were attributed to earth slips and lightning strikes, the DMC said.

Meanwhile, several areas had submerged as rivers were overflowing, the DMC said.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing heavy rains since September.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, said the Department of Meteorology on Thursday.

People are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers, said the department.

