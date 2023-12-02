China sees higher temperatures, more rainfall in November

Xinhua) 13:11, December 02, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China registered higher temperatures and more rainfall than usual in November this year, the China Meteorological Administration said on Friday.

The national average temperature was 4 degrees Celsius last month, which was 0.6 degrees Celsius higher than the same period in other years, the administration said.

Specifically, the average temperature in southwest China's Yunnan Province was the third highest since 1961. Average temperatures in most of northeast China and eastern Inner Mongolia were 1 to 4 degrees Celsius lower in November compared to the same period in other years.

The administration said the nation's average precipitation was 21.8 millimeters, 11 percent more than the same period in previous years.

From the end of October to the beginning of November, a relatively large range of haze and fog weather appeared in parts of central, east and southwest China.

