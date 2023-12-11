We Are China

Snow scenery in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:57, December 11, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Beijing Garden Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Beijing Garden Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A worker removes snow with a machine at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit Jingshan Park amid snow in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists take photos amid snow at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the snow scenery of the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Beijing Garden Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken at Jingshan Park shows the snow scenery in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People takes photos of the snow scenery at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists take photos of the Palace Museum amid snow in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists take photos of the Palace Museum amid snow in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)