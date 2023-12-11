Snow scenery in Beijing
This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Beijing Garden Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
A worker removes snow with a machine at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
People visit Jingshan Park amid snow in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Tourists take photos amid snow at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the snow scenery of the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
This photo taken at Jingshan Park shows the snow scenery in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
People takes photos of the snow scenery at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Tourists take photos of the Palace Museum amid snow in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Tourists take photos of the Palace Museum amid snow in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
