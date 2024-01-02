Home>>
Tourists have fun on frozen lake at Summer Palace in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:16, January 02, 2024
Tourists have fun on a frozen lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Tourists ride sleds on a frozen lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Tourists ride a bicycle combined with sleds on a frozen lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Tourists ride a bicycle combined with sleds on a frozen lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Tourists have fun on a frozen lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
