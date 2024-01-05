Beijing rewarded with "National Forest City" title

Xinhua) 16:40, January 05, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's capital Beijing has been awarded the title of "National Forest City" by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the administration said on Friday.

Thanks to the city's unswerving greening efforts, its forest coverage rate has increased from 38.6 percent in 2012 to the current 44.8 percent, Cheng Jianhua, deputy secretary general of Beijing Municipal People's Government, told a press conference.

The city boasts 2,088 species of vascular plants and 608 species of terrestrial vertebrates, making it one of the most biodiverse metropolises in the world, Cheng said.

"Winning the title is a full affirmation of Beijing's persistent adherence to green development," he said.

Cheng added that the city will continue to expand ecological space, implement land greening programs, and improve the stability, sustainability and diveristy of its ecosystem.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)