London-based Philharmonia Orchestra presents concerts in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:46, January 06, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Philharmonia Orchestra, a London-based symphony orchestra, is currently on a visit to Beijing with a schedule of staging three concerts: two at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and one at the newly opened Beijing Performing Arts Centre (BPAC).

The first concert was held at the NCPA on Friday, the Philharmonia's third visit to the NCPA following the previous ones in 2012 and 2015, the NCPA said in a press release.

The second performance is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the BPAC and the third one will be performed Sunday evening at the NCPA.

Founded in 1945, the Philharmonia is a world-class symphony orchestra for the 21st century and is based in London at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

