Artists from home and abroad chase dreams in Jingdezhen, China's porcelain capital

People's Daily Online) 13:09, January 04, 2024

Walking through Sanbao village, Jingdezhen city, east China's Jiangxi Province, one is immediately immersed in a world of ceramics. Inside a studio nestled in an alley, designer Wu Anran adds a small flower to her ceramic artwork.

"Every year, I create a series of ceramic artworks based on Chinese zodiac animal signs. As 2024 marks the Year of the Dragon in the lunar calendar, I have already received orders from several companies. The first batch of dragon-inspired ceramic products is about to be sent out," Wu said to Sheng Jingjing, director of the Jingdezhen Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

In 2011, Wu graduated from the Department of Ceramic Design under the Academy of Arts and Design at Tsinghua University. Two years later, she came to Jingdezhen to start to work in the ceramics industry. In 2020, she established her own ceramics design studio.

Wu Anran (left), introduces ceramic artworks that she designed to Sheng Jingjing. (Photo/Guan Xiaodong)

At night, an artistic atmosphere permeates Taoxichuan's cultural and creative block. The creative market attracts tourists from far and wide with its diverse collection of ceramic artworks. More than 400 booths sell handmade ceramic artworks there.

"No one leaves Taoxichuan empty-handed," said Sheng. This place has been transformed from a former porcelain factory, and the red houses, chimneys, and ancient kiln sites have become iconic landmarks that tourists must visit.

Tourists visit the Taoxichuan Ceramic Culture Creative Park in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Liu Jie)

"I used to have a booth here too. During peak seasons, daily sales could reach several thousand yuan (1 Chinese yuan equals about $0.14)," recalled Wu.

Over 60,000 individuals are currently pursuing their dreams in Jingdezhen, including more than 5,000 foreigners. To further support these people in pursuing their aspirations, Jingdezhen has implemented measures to encourage innovative entrepreneurship.

Young ceramics artists showcase and sell ceramic products in the Taoxichuan Ceramic Culture Creative Park in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Jiang Yushi)

"We offer monthly subsidies for employment or entrepreneurship to college graduates who choose to stay. Qualified foreign talents can enjoy the same benefits as their local counterparts in terms of housing, medical services, accommodation, travel, and transportation," explained Sheng.

"Anyone working with ceramics will want to come to Jingdezhen," said Stan from the Democratic Republic of Congo. "Producing a ceramic piece overseas, one needs to do the work of 20 people, but here in Jingdezhen, I can fully concentrate on excelling in my craft," he expressed.

Young artists from home and abroad exchange ideas at Taoxichuan International Art Center in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Jiang Yushi)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)