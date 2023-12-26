We Are China

China launches 3 satellites from sea

Xinhua) 13:06, December 26, 2023

A Long March-11 carrier rocket carrying three satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Wang Keqi/Xinhua)

YANGJIANG, Guangdong, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday successfully launched a Long March-11 carrier rocket into space, sending three satellites into planned orbit.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the rocket from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, at 6:39 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellites, Shiyan-24C, will be mainly used for space science and technology experiments.

It was the 503rd mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

