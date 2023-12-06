Chinese rocket Smart Dragon-3 launches test satellite

A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying a test satellite blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2023. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the rocket at 3:24 a.m. (Beijing Time). The test satellite was successfully sent into planned orbit, where it will test satellite internet technologies. (Photo by Zhang Jingyi/Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday used a Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) carrier rocket to launch a test satellite into planned orbit, where it will test satellite internet technologies.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the rocket from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, at 3:24 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The launch is the second mission of the Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket series.

