China's commercial CERES-1 Y9 rocket launches new satellites
The CERES-1 Y9 carrier rocket carrying two new satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 5, 2023. The commercial rocket blasted off at 7:33 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site. The two satellites were sent into their planned orbits. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched the CERES-1 Y9 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending two new satellites into their planned orbits.
The commercial rocket blasted off at 7:33 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site.
The launch was the 11th flight mission using the CERES-1 rocket series.
