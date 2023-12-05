China's commercial CERES-1 Y9 rocket launches new satellites

The CERES-1 Y9 carrier rocket carrying two new satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 5, 2023. The commercial rocket blasted off at 7:33 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site. The two satellites were sent into their planned orbits. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched the CERES-1 Y9 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending two new satellites into their planned orbits.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 7:33 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site.

The launch was the 11th flight mission using the CERES-1 rocket series.

