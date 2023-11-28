China completes initial set-up of first high-orbit satellite internet

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has completed the initial set-up of its first high-orbit satellite internet, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

Following the launch of a group of high-throughput communication satellites, the high-orbit satellite internet fully covers the whole territory of China and key areas of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) participating countries.

The high-throughput satellites have wide bandwidth and fast transmission speeds, facilitating video downloads and video calls.

By the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the total capacity of China's high-throughput satellites will exceed 500 Gbps. At that time, the country's high-throughput satellites will provide high-speed network communication and satellite internet access services for industries such as aviation, navigation, emergency, energy, and forestry and grass.

