China sends experimental satellite into space
A Long March 2D carrier rocket carrying a satellite, named space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
It was the 498th flight of the Long March rocket family.
Photos
