We Are China

China sends experimental satellite into space

Ecns.cn) 13:50, November 24, 2023

A Long March 2D carrier rocket carrying a satellite, named space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

It was the 498th flight of the Long March rocket family.

A Long March 2D carrier rocket carrying a satellite, named space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

A Long March 2D carrier rocket carrying a satellite, named space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

A Long March 2D carrier rocket carrying a satellite, named space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)