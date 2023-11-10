China launches Zhongxing-6E satellite

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the satellite Zhongxing-6E blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 9, 2023. China on Thursday successfully sent a new satellite into space. The satellite, Zhongxing-6E, entered the planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Chen Haojie/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The satellite, Zhongxing-6E, was launched at 7:23 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

This launch marked the 496th mission to use a Long March series carrier rocket.

