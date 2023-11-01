Home>>
China successfully launches Tianhui-5 satellite
(Xinhua) 09:01, November 01, 2023
TAIYUAN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a satellite on Wednesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.
A modified version of the Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the satellite Tianhui-5 lifted off at 6:50 a.m. (Beijing Time).
The satellite has entered its preset orbit. It will be used for geographic mapping, land resource survey, scientific experiments and other missions.
The launch was the 494th mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches new remote sensing satellite
- China launches Yaogan-39 satellite
- China launches one more Earth-observing satellite
- SpaceX launches 22 more Starlink internet satellites into space
- Amazon launches first satellites into orbit
- China launches new remote sensing satellite
- China launches its latest remote sensing satellite
- China launches Yaogan-39 remote sensing satellite
- China to launch solar probe to unexplored L5 point in 2026
- China sends Yaogan-40 satellite into space
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.