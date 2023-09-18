We Are China

China launches Yaogan-39 remote sensing satellite

Xinhua) 09:07, September 18, 2023

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying a remote sensing satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 17, 2023. The Yaogan-39 satellite has successfully entered the planned orbit. (Photo by Zhang Yingjian/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the satellite Yaogan-39 lifted off at 12:13 p.m. (Beijing Time).

Sunday's launch was the 488th mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.

