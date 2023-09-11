China sends Yaogan-40 satellite into space
A modified version of the Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-40 satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Feng Yang)
The satellite will be used for electromagnetic environment detection and related technical tests. It was the 487th mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.
