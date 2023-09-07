China launches new remote sensing satellite

Xinhua) 10:18, September 07, 2023

A Long March-4C rocket carrying the Yaogan-33 03 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sept. 7, 2023. China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday. The satellite was launched at 2:14 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday.

The satellite, Yaogan-33 03, was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 2:14 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.

It will be used for scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief.

This was the 486th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

